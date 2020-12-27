Covid-19: All indicators down in Belgium as vaccines stand ready

Fewer than 2,500 coronavirus patients in Belgium are in hospital as the increase of daily average new coronavirus infections continues to slow down, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

Between 17 and 23 December, an average of 2,319 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 9% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 638,030. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 296.4 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is an 11% increase compared to the two weeks before, but continues the daily decrease seen in recent days.

Between 18 and 24 December, an average of 157,4 patients was admitted to hospital, which is 16% fewer than the week before.

In total, 2,287 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or four more than yesterday. Of all patients, 494 are in intensive care, 17 fewer than yesterday. A total of 286 patients are on a ventilator – 14 fewer than yesterday.

From 17 to 23 December, an average number of 86.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 11.3% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 19,158.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of more than 6.8 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of over 36,300 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.4%.

The percentage went down by 0.6% compared to last week, along with a 2% increase in testing.

The reproduction rate, finally, is now 0.87, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects fewer than one other person on average.

The Brussels Times