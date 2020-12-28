101-year-old given first vaccine in Brussels...

The first vaccine administered in the Brussels Region as part of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic was given to Lucie Danjou who, at the age of 101, is the oldest resident of the Notre-Dame de Stockel nursing home in the Brussels commune of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre.

After the centennial, four other residents also received the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech and 62 others are expected to be vaccinated by the end of the day. In addition, three staff members will also receive the vaccine.

Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine was given to 96-year-old Jos Hermans at the Sint-Pieter residential care centre in the municipality of Puurs in the Antwerp region on Monday morning.

“I feel 30 years younger now,” Hermans told local media. “Everyone needs to be vaccinated. When everyone has been given a shot, we are freer again, and our children and grandchildren can come and visit”. More here.

