   
Belgium wants nuclear institutions under management contract
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium wants nuclear institutions under management contract...
Vaccinating people during the weekend is ‘not self-evident’...
Belgium should close borders now to avoid third...
Drug investigation launched into Brussels sex party with...
Air bridge between Belgium and UK seeks to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 January 2021
    Belgium wants nuclear institutions under management contract
    Vaccinating people during the weekend is ‘not self-evident’
    Belgium should close borders now to avoid third wave, expert warns
    Drug investigation launched into Brussels sex party with Hungarian MEP
    Air bridge between Belgium and UK seeks to avoid Brexit delays
    Federal Health Minister announces new Covid-19 vaccination plan
    Belgium could reach relaxation threshold of 75 hospitalisations by February
    Viruswaanzin twitter account deleted after call for death penalty for Belgian virologists
    Belgium in Brief: English Language Covid Contradiction
    Vaccinated people will not get any privileges in Belgium
    10 suspects of Brussels terror attacks referred to Assizes court
    2021 will be a year for ‘positive change,’ says Van Gucht
    No evidence Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine protects without timely second injection
    Belgium’s Corona Commissioner steps back with burnout
    Brussels will deploy inspectors to enforce quarantine
    Belgium starts large-scale coronavirus vaccination campaign
    Van Ranst on airport chaos: This is why travel was discouraged
    Nearly all coronavirus indicators in Belgium continue to drop
    No EMA decision on Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine yet
    Nearly 120,000 fewer new cars registered in Belgium in 2020
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium wants nuclear institutions under management contract

    Tuesday, 05 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten wants to conclude management contracts with three nuclear institutions, she told a subcommittee of the Chamber’s Court of Auditors on Tuesday.

    It concerns the National Agency for Radioactive Waste and Fissile Materials (Ondraf/Niras), the National Institute of Radioelements (IRE) and the Study Centre for Nuclear Energy (CEN).

    Annually, these three institutions receive €113 million of public funds, and employ 1,300 people.

    In a report, the Court of Auditors highlighted certain problems in the governance of the three bodies, notably the absence of a management contract.

    “A management contract is a matter of good governance. With management contracts, I want more guarantees that public resources are invested effectively,” Van der Straeten said.

    “I do not want to set a time limit. A contract implies that both parties determine the content of the contract together,” she said. “This must be the result of a dialogue.”

    The Brussels Times