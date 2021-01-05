Belgium wants nuclear institutions under management contract...

Belgium’s Federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten wants to conclude management contracts with three nuclear institutions, she told a subcommittee of the Chamber’s Court of Auditors on Tuesday.

It concerns the National Agency for Radioactive Waste and Fissile Materials (Ondraf/Niras), the National Institute of Radioelements (IRE) and the Study Centre for Nuclear Energy (CEN).

Annually, these three institutions receive €113 million of public funds, and employ 1,300 people.

In a report, the Court of Auditors highlighted certain problems in the governance of the three bodies, notably the absence of a management contract.

“A management contract is a matter of good governance. With management contracts, I want more guarantees that public resources are invested effectively,” Van der Straeten said.

“I do not want to set a time limit. A contract implies that both parties determine the content of the contract together,” she said. “This must be the result of a dialogue.”

The Brussels Times