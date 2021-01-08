Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to fall, but more slowly now

All of Belgium’s major coronavirus indicators are continuing to drop, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday.

Between 29 December and 4 January, an average of 1,664 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 2% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 658,655. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 205.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 31% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Between 1 and 6 January, an average of 130.6 patients was admitted to hospital, which is 10% fewer than the week before.

In total, 2,077 2,016 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 61 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 382 are in intensive care, which is 23 fewer than yesterday. A total of 214 patients are on a ventilator – three fewer than yesterday.

From 29 December to 4 January, an average number of 64 deaths occurred per day, marking a 14.5% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 19,849.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,166,986 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 27,510.1 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.7%.

The percentage remained only 0.3% down on last week, along with a 5% decrease in testing.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, remains at 0.91, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects fewer than one other person on average. However that figure is slowly creeping back up towards 1.0.

The Brussels Times