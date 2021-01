Roads could once again become slippery between Saturday night and Sunday morning due to ice sheets and frozen snow, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) warned.

A yellow alert issued by the institute takes effect from 7:00 PM on Saturday evening to 11:00 AM on Sunday throughout the country.

Traffic jams have already developed on Saturday afternoon in the Ardennes Heights, particularly at the Baraque Fraiture, Touring Mobilis reported on its website.

The Brussels Times