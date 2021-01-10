Head of communication leaves Belgium’s vaccination task force

Yvon Englert on Saturday announced his resignation from the Communication and Societal Debate Cell within the inter-federal task force in charge of vaccinations against coronavirus.

The former chancellor of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) said he had decided to devote himself entirely to Wallonia’s Covid-19 Cell, of which he is the delegate-general.

“In the past few weeks, I have worked assiduously and relentlessly in the task force to draw up a joint communication plan, which was approved by the inter-ministerial conference on the 23rd of December,” Englert said in a statement.

“I’ve come to the awareness that operationalising this plan is incompatible with my mission as Covid-19 delegate-general in Wallonia.”

“Faced with a choice, I realise that I am more useful in my work in the Walloon Region, where a great collegial dynamic is developing, in concrete terms, and with the men and women who are in the field each day,” Englert explained.

“I have therefore decided to tender my resignation as head of the Communication and Societal Debate Cell, while hoping that the work I’ve been able to do there in recent weeks has been useful,” he said.

Englert stressed that he has not lost his enthusiasm. “Priority to the fight against the pandemic and the return to normal life,” he concluded. “With the vaccine, we’ll get there.”

