High Fens tourist ban well observed on Saturday...

The public has been complying with the ban on travel in the High Fens, in force this weekend between 8 a.m. and 5.00 p.m., and very few tourists were turned back by police on Saturday, according to Waimes Mayor Daniel Stoffels.

“This Saturday, few tourists turned up at the gates of the nature reserve,” the mayor noted. “Very little traffic had to be turned back by the police.”

Due to the current weather conditions, winter hikers have opted for other villages where the ground was covered with snow. “There is a better distribution of the flow of tourists because the area covered with snow is larger,” Stoffel said.

While driving around in the High Fens is prohibited, about 200 passes have been issued to some residents of the communes of Waimes, Malmedy, Jalhay and Eupen.

This situation is in stark contrast with that of Baraque Fraiture in the province of Luxembourg, where huge traffic jams have been reported.

The High Fens area has been closed for the second weekend in a row.

The Brussels Times