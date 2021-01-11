   
Flemish minister takes up case of suspended psychologist
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 January, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: WHO experts will arrive in China a...
Belgium’s daily coronavirus infections continue to rise...
No new taxes except on trading accounts, says...
Close the border now, expert warns...
Flemish minister takes up case of suspended psychologist...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Coronavirus: WHO experts will arrive in China a week late
    Belgium’s daily coronavirus infections continue to rise
    No new taxes except on trading accounts, says deputy PM
    Close the border now, expert warns
    Flemish minister takes up case of suspended psychologist
    Wikipedia about to celebrate 20th anniversary
    Belgium discusses monitoring system for travellers with new coronavirus strain
    Belgium wants 10 million extra Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, health minister says
    Winter sales experience slow first week
    Freezing temperatures expected on Sunday night
    EU publishes handbook on how to fight antisemitism
    Kidnapped man escapes in Halle: police make four arrests
    High Fens tourist ban well observed on Saturday
    Head of communication leaves Belgium’s vaccination task force
    Third coronavirus wave would affect vaccination strategy, expert warns
    Government parties clash over new director for Bozar
    France introduces earlier curfew in several departments
    Covid-19: arthritis drugs improve survival chances
    Antwerp coronavirus testing village hits record number of tests
    Fake dyke at Ostend will measure the real power of the sea
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish minister takes up case of suspended psychologist

    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Kaat Bollen . © Belga

    Flemish minister for equal opportunities Bart Somers (Open VLD) has called for an explanation from the Psychologists’ Commission over disciplinary action taken against one of its members, Kaat Bollen.

    The Commission is the body that rules over the psychologist profession, and in March 2020 issued a ruling against Bollen, a psychologist who deals with relationships and sexual matters, and who is regularly to be seen in the media.

    The Commission was acting on a complaint from a colleague, who drew the Commission’s attention to Bollen’s various media appearances, and in particular her Instagram account, which the plaintiff complained was indiscreet and sexually tinted.

    Added to that, the plaintiff also cited a film directed by Bollen, openly described as pornography intended for women.

    The Commission found against Bollen, and issued a warning and a disciplinary sanction. Bollen appealed, and the final judgement was issued at the New Year. The disciplinary sanction was extended to a suspension – meaning Bollen can no longer practice officially as a psychologist.

    The Commission justified its decision by pointing out that a psychologist, “must be aware of their profile and dignity at all times, both in the professional and private sphere”.

    Bollen was not to be silenced.
    “If being a psychologist in 2021 means that I cannot be myself, even in my private life, because that is what this is about, then I would rather not be a psychologist,” she told Het Nieuwsblad.

    I have therefore decided to terminate my membership of the Psychologists Commission, and to surrender my title of psychologist. That hurts and it is difficult.”

    At the centre of the complaint is Bollen’s Instagram account, which was alleged to be unbecoming of a psychologist. The account is open to the public, and has 1,148 posts and 19.7K followers.

    On inspection, the posts are revealed to contain nothing that might raise the pulse-rate of a maiden aunt. One disembodied bare bottom is to be seen, and a couple of breast-feeding photos. Other than that, the account consists of a bewildering array of selfies of Bollen herself, sometimes with friends, often with the baby, occasionally with her partner.

    Bart Somers, meanwhile, has no patience for what might be called slut-shaming, if there were anything sluttish in evidence.

    In a statement, he said he expects to have a meeting with the Psychologists’ Commission in the coming week.
    “It’s unthinkable that women in Flanders in 2021 are still being told how they should or may dress. We don’t need a clothing police here.”

    And he said his office intended “to investigate what we can do against such an attitude”.

    The Commission’s director, Julie Laloo, said they would certainly be willing to sit down with Somers, but declined to comment on the matter in hand.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times