   
Rain and more snow expected tonight in Belgium
Monday, 11 January, 2021
    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Rain and more snow are expected in Belgium from tonight, according to a forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    While some light rain is possible, mostly in the northwestern part of Belgium, the day is expected to be grey but mostly dry, with temperatures ranging from -1 to 7 degrees.

    Moderate winds are expected, becoming stronger at the coast, with gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

    Increasingly heavy rainfall will come from the coast in the evening and during the night, turning into snowfall in the Ardennes.

    Because of this snowfall, the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg are on yellow alert for slipperiness from 7:00 PM tonight until 4:00 AM on Tuesday.

    Minimum temperatures will vary during the night between -2 and 2 degrees in the southernmost part of Belgium, and between 2 and 6 degrees elsewhere.

    The rain is expected to continue until late Monday morning, and snowfall or freezing rain are possible in the Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine, in the province of Luxembourg, with temperatures ranging from 2 to 6 degrees.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times