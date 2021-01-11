Flanders Expo Ghent will be transformed into vaccination centre

From March, Hall 7 of Flanders Expo in Ghent will be transformed into a central vaccination centre for the entire population, and will see some 3,000 people vaccinated every day.

Citizens will receive a letter of invitation once it is their turn, with priority being given to people over 65 years old and high-risk patients.

For the large-scale vaccination campaign, the local council has chosen Flanders Expo, where 12 vaccination lanes will be set up until September. If more vaccinations are available, this number could rise to 16.

“Finally a new perspective,” said Ghent Mayor Mathias De Clercq, adding that alongside the central vaccination centre, Ghent also wants to develop an approach for people with reduced mobility.

During the vaccination campaign, parking will be free of charge for visitors to the centre at Flanders Expo.

The Brussels Times