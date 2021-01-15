   
Belgium’s rules could only begin to relax in March if trend continues
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s rules could only begin to relax in...
Belgium in Brief: In(stagram) Bruges...
Dutch government on the brink of collapse over...
‘It beats aimless walking’: Mechelen’s streets become covid...
Coronavirus and heat wave led to nearly 18,000...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 January 2021
    Belgium’s rules could only begin to relax in March if trend continues
    Belgium in Brief: In(stagram) Bruges
    Dutch government on the brink of collapse over benefits scandal
    ‘It beats aimless walking’: Mechelen’s streets become covid art gallery
    Coronavirus and heat wave led to nearly 18,000 more deaths in 2020
    Belgium has to ban non-essential travel, Van Ranst says
    Covid-19: Flanders starts speed-testing at produce market
    Belgium tightens rules for UK travellers arriving by bus or train
    1 in 7 young Belgian drivers regularly take laughing gas before driving
    Belgian Tintin ‘Blue Lotus’ cover auctioned for €3.175 million
    Mostly dry Friday expected ahead of snowy weekend
    82-year-old who died after vaccination: no cause for alarm say experts
    10 vaccination centres will open in Brussels by March
    Belgium’s compounding communications problems
    100,000 families face higher electricity bill after court ruling
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions drop by 7%
    GPs can begin using rapid Covid-19 tests
    France implements 6:00 PM curfew from Saturday
    ‘A new danger’: UK coronavirus variant begins circulating in Belgium
    Bruges named one of the world’s most Instagrammable places
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s rules could only begin to relax in March if trend continues

    Friday, 15 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will only be able to begin to relax measures in early March instead of late February, if the trends continue to evolve at this rate, health officials stated during a press conference on Friday.

    The number of hospitalisations is still declining, but the pace of the decrease is slowing, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “We will be slower to reach the desired level of 75 admissions per day,” he said, referring to the threshold set by the government before rules could begin to relax. “At the current rate, it will only be in early March.”

    On 5 January, Van Gucht stated that Belgium could reach the relaxation thresholds of 75 hospitalisations and 800 infections per day by early February, meaning that measures could begin to relax – after remaining stable for three weeks – by the end of February.

    Related News:

     

    Over the past week, 122 new hospital admissions per day were registered, on average, which is still 7% lower than the week before.

    “However, we are seeing an increase in the number of admissions in Brussels, Antwerp, Flemish Brabant and Liège,” Van Gucht said, adding that this should be monitored closely.

    In total, 1,908 Covid-19 patients are currently in hospital, including 364 in intensive care. “These figures are respectively 5% and 9% lower than the previous week’s figures, and therefore continue to evolve slowly downwards.”

    “The glass is both half full and half empty,” Van Gucht said. “Compared to other countries, we are still doing well. However, we are looking at a plateau phase, and the impact on the healthcare system remains high.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times