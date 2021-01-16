   
Covid-19: New cases rising more slowly, despite 50% more tests
Saturday, 16 January, 2021
    Covid-19: New cases rising more slowly, despite 50% more tests

    Saturday, 16 January 2021
    © Belga

    Average coronavirus hospital admissions have dropped by 7%, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

    Between 6 and 12 January, an average of 2,037.1 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 17% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 675,089. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 229.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 7% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 9 and 15 January, an average of 121.0 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 7% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,877 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 31 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 343 are in intensive care, which is three fewer than yesterday. A total of 186 patients are on a ventilator – the same number as yesterday.

    From 6 to 12 January, an average number of 51.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 17.4% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,347.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,528,639 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 45,316.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.2%.

    The percentage increased by 1.0% compared to last week, along with a 50% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, remains at 0.94, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects slightly fewer than one other person on average.

