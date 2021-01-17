Covid-19: New cases increase by 11%, while testing numbers are up by 36%

Average coronavirus hospital admissions have dropped by 14%, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

Between 7 and 13 January, an average of 1,996.9 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is an 11% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 677,209. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 231.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 4% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Between 10 and 16 January, an average of 116.0 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 14% fewer than the week before.

In total, 1,818 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 59 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 352 are in intensive care, which is nine more than yesterday. A total of 186 194 patients are on a ventilator – eight more than yesterday.

From 7 to 13 January, an average number of 50.1 deaths occurred per day, marking a 15.8% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,396.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,571,370 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 45,537.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.0%.

The percentage went down by 0.9% compared to last week, along with a 36% increase in testing. The figures – less than 11% new cases with 36% more tests – contradict the conventional wisdom that more tests lead automatically to more cases.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, fell slightly to 0.92, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects slightly fewer than one other person on average.

