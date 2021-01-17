Former BNP Paribas Fortis executive sues the bank...

Filip Dierckx, the former number two of BNP Paribas Fortis, has sued the bank for which he worked for over three decades, L’Echo, De Tijd, De Standaard and Het Nieuwsblad reported on Saturday.

The banker, who resigned from BNP Paribas Fortis in December 2019, feels the French bank has prevented him from pursuing his career as he would like. In fact, after he announced his intention to succeed Jos Clijsters as president of Belfius, information on a potential conflict of interest concerning Dierckx appeared in the press.

Dierckx, who was also chairman of the SD Worx social secretariat, was suspected of having favourably influenced the granting of a loan to SD Worx as vice-chairman of BNP Paribas Fortis.

In his suit, which L’Echo was able to consult, the banker countered the criticisms advanced by the bank. He explained that he played no role in the granting of the loan, which was awarded after he left the bank.

Dierckx said he decided to file the lawsuit against his former employer because his reputation was wrongfully sullied

The matter will be brought before the Brussels Dutch-language company court.

The Brussels Times