   
Antwerp calls on 6,500 inhabitants to get tested for Covid-19
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
    Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever © Belga

    The city of Antwerp is calling on about 6,500 inhabitants from two districts to get tested for Covid-19, as the number of infections is a lot higher than the city average.

    Antwerp wants to monitor the increase closely, and also wants to check if new (more infectious) variants are circulating by testing the residents from 6 years old between 23 and 25 January.

    It concerns two neighbourhoods between the Antwerp City Park and the Lamorinière street (as shown on the map below).

    The aim of the measure is to monitor the situation closely and avoid having to put thousands of people in quarantine, according to De Wever.

    The test results will allow medical experts to protect people’s health in a targeted matter, as the new variants are causing a lot of concern among the population.

    “However, our policy must be based on scientific findings,” De Wever said. “Especially now that the vaccination campaign is in full swing, we must accurately monitor the course of the virus in order to keep the pressure on our healthcare institutions under control.”

    Residents will receive a call-up letter with a code with which they can be tested free of charge in the TestCovid test village on Spoor Oost. It concerns (parts of) the following streets:

    Antoon van Dyckstraat (all odd numbers)
    Belgiëlei (only the part of the street falling within the area)
    Brialmontlei (the entire street)
    Charlottalei (the entire street)
    Consciencestraat (only the part of the street falling within the area)
    Isabellalei (odd numbers of the part of the street falling within the area)
    Jacob Jordaensstraat (only the part of the street falling within the area)
    Lamorinièrestraat (even numbers of the part of the street within the area)
    Lange Leemstraat (only the part of the street falling within the area)
    Mercatorstraat (even numbers of the part of the street within the area)
    Nerviërsstraat (the entire street)
    Plantin en Moretuslei (even numbers of the part of the street within the area)
    Van Eycklei (even numbers of the part of the street within the area)

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times