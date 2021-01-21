Belgium approves extension of winter sales until 15 February

On Thursday, the Chamber unanimously approved a bill authorising the extension of the winter sales by two weeks, until 15 February.

The bill, tabled by three MPs of the Francophone liberal MR party, Denis Ducarme, Florence Reuter and Marie-Christine Marghem, aims to give a boost to traders affected by the coronavirus measures.

Confronted with the second wave in October, traders were unable to sell their winter stocks as usual.

The text modifies certain provisions of the Code of Economic Law and extends the sales until 15 February, a provision valid only for the year 2021, according to an amendment adopted in committee on Wednesday.

A series of opinions had been requested by the Economics Committee before the text was approved.

The High Council of the Self-Employed and SMEs had declared itself in favour of the two-week extension, enabling the ministers of Economy and Labour, Pierre-Yves Dermagne (PS), and of the Self-employed and SMEs, David Clarinval (MR), to give their support to the bill.

The Brussels Times