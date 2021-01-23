Covid-19: Hospital admissions and reproduction rate increase...

The average number of hospital admissions in Belgium continued to rise, together with as the reproduction rate, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

Between 13 and 19 January, an average of 1,963.6 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 4% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 689,271. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 244.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is an 18% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 16 and 22 January, an average of 127.4 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 5% more than the week before.

In total, 1,923 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 18 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 338 are in intensive care, unchanged since yesterday. A total of 182 patients are on a ventilator – also unchanged.

From 13 to 19 January, an average number of 50.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 3.6% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,675.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,819,812 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 41,571.1 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.5%.

The percentage increased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 4% decrease in testing.

A total of 162,945 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 1.77% of the population aged 18 and older. Of those, 295 have received a second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, is now at 1.06, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just over one person on average and the pandemic is growing.

The Brussels Times