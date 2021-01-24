Covid-19: Hospital admissions jump by 14%...

The average number of hospital admissions in Belgium continued to rise, together with the reproduction rate, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

Between 14 and 20 January, an average of 2008.9 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is the same as the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 691,854. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 244.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is an 18% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 17 and 23 January, an average of 132.6 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 18% more than the week before.

In total, 1,888 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 35 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 327 are in intensive care, 11 fewer than yesterday. A total of 178 patients are on a ventilator – four fewer than yesterday.

From 14 to 20 January, an average number of 51.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 1.4% in compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,726.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,869,430 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 41,125.3 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.5%.

The percentage increased by 0.5% compared to last week, along with a 10% decrease in testing.

A total of 183,387 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 1.99% of the population aged 18 and older. Of those, 495 have received a second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, is now at 1.09, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects more than one person on average and the pandemic is growing.

The Brussels Times