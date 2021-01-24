   
City of Ghent to rename King Leopold II Avenue
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 24 January, 2021
Latest News:
City of Ghent to rename King Leopold II...
Covid-19: Hospital admissions jump by 14%...
Belgium to receive less than half of expected...
The new European Bauhaus Initiative adds culture to...
Anti-inflammatory drug found to reduce complications linked to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 24 January 2021
    City of Ghent to rename King Leopold II Avenue
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions jump by 14%
    Belgium to receive less than half of expected AstraZeneca vaccines
    The new European Bauhaus Initiative adds culture to the Green Deal
    Anti-inflammatory drug found to reduce complications linked to COVID-19
    Google scraps Internet balloon project
    Dutch teenager becomes first girl to join Ferrari’s driver academy
    Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness
    New Covid variants pose very high risk of spread, EDCD warns
    Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate
    A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy
    South African variant: Belgium’s first outbreak in Ostend
    Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential travel
    The world is one Trappist beer poorer as abbey loses last monk
    Reformist movement calls for a 33% income tax cap in Belgium
    Online meetings: turn off the webcam to help the planet
    Analysis: Travellers at Christmas brought home the British variant
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and reproduction rate increase
    Jail sentences for people-smuggling gang who caused 39 deaths
    The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel ban
    View more
    Share article:

    City of Ghent to rename King Leopold II Avenue

    Sunday, 24 January 2021
    The Citadel Park in the centre of Ghent has already lost its statue of Leopold II. ©Visit.gent

    The city of Ghent has announced its decision to rename the avenue named for King Leopold II as part of its decolonisation strategy.

    The city council set up a working group in 2019 to look into the sensitive question of the remnants in the city of the colonial era. The group came up with 30 recommendations, including the renaming of streets and the removal of commemorative plaques and statues.

    The Koning Leopold II-laan runs alongside the Citadelpark in central Ghent, a short walk from the Sint-Pieters station. It has already been the object of demonstrations by anti-colonialists, and a statue of Leopold II in the park itself had to be removed permanently after being attack with paint several times.

    At the suggestion of the mayor, a new street name will be submitted to the college and city council that refers to local history and the nearby heritage site,” the working group said after a meeting on Thursday.

    A new name for the avenue has still to be decided. The city has drawn up a list of suitable candidates for commemoration, but has stressed that the avenue will not be named after Patrice Lumumba, the first democratically elected prime minister of the independent Congo in June 1960, the 60th anniversary of whose murder – with the tacit approval of Belgian state security – was marked just last week.

    It remains the intention to assign this name to a suitable location for a new street or a new square in Ghent during this legislature,” said a spokesperson for Ghent mayor Matthias De Clercq (Open VLD).

    Meanwhile the residents of the avenue, a street made up of a large number of apartment buildings in an area that includes the modern art museum SMAK and fine arts museum MSK, will be compensated for the administrative consequences of a change of street-name.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times