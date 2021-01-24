   
Belgian-led team discovers a possible key to Alzheimer’s
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 24 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian-led team discovers a possible key to Alzheimer’s...
City of Ghent to rename King Leopold II...
Covid-19: Hospital admissions jump by 14%...
Belgium to receive less than half of expected...
The new European Bauhaus Initiative adds culture to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 24 January 2021
    Belgian-led team discovers a possible key to Alzheimer’s
    City of Ghent to rename King Leopold II Avenue
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions jump by 14%
    Belgium to receive less than half of expected AstraZeneca vaccines
    The new European Bauhaus Initiative adds culture to the Green Deal
    Anti-inflammatory drug found to reduce complications linked to COVID-19
    Google scraps Internet balloon project
    Dutch teenager becomes first girl to join Ferrari’s driver academy
    Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness
    New Covid variants pose very high risk of spread, EDCD warns
    Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate
    A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy
    South African variant: Belgium’s first outbreak in Ostend
    Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential travel
    The world is one Trappist beer poorer as abbey loses last monk
    Reformist movement calls for a 33% income tax cap in Belgium
    Online meetings: turn off the webcam to help the planet
    Analysis: Travellers at Christmas brought home the British variant
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and reproduction rate increase
    Jail sentences for people-smuggling gang who caused 39 deaths
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian-led team discovers a possible key to Alzheimer’s

    Sunday, 24 January 2021
    Unravelling the secrets of the brain, one synapse at a time. © Pixabay

    An international research team led by a Belgian lab has discovered a way to reverse memory loss in degenerative neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s, according to an article published in the journal Neuron.

    A number of neurological conditions are caused by the accumulation of proteins, including a protein known as tau, at nerve endings. But before that accumulation takes place, according to Professor Patrik Verstreken of the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) and the KU Leuven Centre for Brain & Disease Research, there appear signs of an infection, and the connections between nerve cells are already damaged.

    The aim of the team, working together with the UK Dementia Research Institute, was to look into how disturbances in the communication between nerve cells leads in the end to catastrophic memory loss.

    They turned their attention to another protein, Synaptogyrin-3, which interacts with tau at the nerve endings.

    Synaptogyrin-3 can only be found at the nerve endings, and so – we reasoned – if we turn off that protein, we can immediately turn off tau, precisely and only at those places in the nerve cells,” explained Pablo Largo-Barrientos, a member of the team.

    In testing on mice, the team ‘switched off’ the Synaptogyrin-3, and the damage to the nerve connections was avoided. Tau by itself could not cause the same damage as the two proteins working together.

    This is the first time we have succeeded in reversing the effects of tau by intervening at the level of the nerve endings,” said Prof Verstreken.

    “In the next step, we will develop ways to reduce the amount of Synaptogyrin-3 through medication. We are already developing medication based on technology already used in gene therapy. These are pieces of DNA molecules that must prevent the protein Synaptogyrin-3 from being expressed.”

    The research is funded by the VIB, the European Commission and the US non-profit Alzheimer’s Association.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times