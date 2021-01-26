   
Snow expected in Belgium tonight
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Has Some Explaining To...
Germany wants to restrict vaccine exports outside of...
Nearly 1 in 5 new infections detected in...
Colchicine’s effect on Covid-19 must be examined carefully,...
Syringes for extra vaccines face potential shortages, producer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 January 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Has Some Explaining To Do
    Germany wants to restrict vaccine exports outside of the EU
    Nearly 1 in 5 new infections detected in children and teenagers
    Colchicine’s effect on Covid-19 must be examined carefully, expert warns
    Syringes for extra vaccines face potential shortages, producer warns
    EU in contract dispute with AstraZeneca on timely vaccine delivery
    Snow expected in Belgium tonight
    Covid-19 Testing in Belgium: Who, What, When, Where & How
    Brussels city council backs kilometre-based city toll
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continue to rise
    Belgium will combat sexism in the public space
    Nearly 3 in 10 GPs infected with coronavirus in Brussels
    Belgian man arrested in Dakar for smuggling 675 kg of cocaine
    Pregnant women should not be vaccinated, Superior Health Council says
    Brussels – Vienna night train announces potential restart in March
    Seven people tested positive in a Ghent school, one with UK variant
    Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine less effective against South African variant
    Belgium asked to justify non-essential travel ban to the EU
    What we know about Belgium’s ‘declaration on honour’ for travel
    Belgian says push-ups prove his innocence in road rage dispute
    View more
    Share article:

    Snow expected in Belgium tonight

    Tuesday, 26 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Snow is expected in Belgium tonight after a relatively dry Tuesday, according to forecasts by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Cloudiness will be variable over the east and north-east of Belgium on Tuesday, with possibly a light shower or some snow in the High Ardennes, according to the RMI. The other regions will see wide clearings before the arrival of clouds from the west in the afternoon. A shower will be possible at the end of the day on the coast.

    Maximum temperatures will vary between -1 degree Celsius in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) and 6 degrees at the seaside.

    During the night, precipitation will approach Belgium from the west, also bringing slightly milder air. Lower Belgium can expect melting snow which will turn into rain, while Middle Belgium will see snow turn into melting snow. The highest part of the country will see snow, with a risk of freezing rain over the Ardennes at the end of the night.

    The minimum temperatures will be between -3 and 2 degrees, with moderate to locally fairly strong winds.

    On Wednesday, very cloudy periods will alternate with some clear skies. Some light rain will be possible but the weather will often remain dry. In the Ardennes, these showers will still take on a wintry character.

    Maximum temperatures will range from 1°C in the High Fens, to 7°C in Lower and Middle Belgium and 8 degrees at the coast.

    The Brussels Times