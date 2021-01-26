Snow expected in Belgium tonight

Snow is expected in Belgium tonight after a relatively dry Tuesday, according to forecasts by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Cloudiness will be variable over the east and north-east of Belgium on Tuesday, with possibly a light shower or some snow in the High Ardennes, according to the RMI. The other regions will see wide clearings before the arrival of clouds from the west in the afternoon. A shower will be possible at the end of the day on the coast.

Maximum temperatures will vary between -1 degree Celsius in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) and 6 degrees at the seaside.

During the night, precipitation will approach Belgium from the west, also bringing slightly milder air. Lower Belgium can expect melting snow which will turn into rain, while Middle Belgium will see snow turn into melting snow. The highest part of the country will see snow, with a risk of freezing rain over the Ardennes at the end of the night.

The minimum temperatures will be between -3 and 2 degrees, with moderate to locally fairly strong winds.

On Wednesday, very cloudy periods will alternate with some clear skies. Some light rain will be possible but the weather will often remain dry. In the Ardennes, these showers will still take on a wintry character.

Maximum temperatures will range from 1°C in the High Fens, to 7°C in Lower and Middle Belgium and 8 degrees at the coast.

