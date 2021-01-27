   
Flemish ombudsman calls for action on ‘extremely long’ adoption delays
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Latest News:
Bomb threat at UZ Leuven, police on scene...
Flemish ombudsman calls for action on ‘extremely long’...
AstraZeneca denies taking vaccines from EU to sell...
Exhibition on children’s home in The Netherlands opens...
Over 100 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    Bomb threat at UZ Leuven, police on scene
    Flemish ombudsman calls for action on ‘extremely long’ adoption delays
    AstraZeneca denies taking vaccines from EU to sell elsewhere
    Exhibition on children’s home in The Netherlands opens on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Over 100 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
    Minor suspected of throwing Molotov cocktail detained
    Belgium publishes ‘sworn statement’ needed for essential travel
    Two new river vessels work to keep Antwerp waters clean
    Nearly all coronavirus figures in Belgium worsen
    Belgium could rethink deconfinement strategy in April or May
    Smaller bubbles, 1 hobby: agreement reached on stricter rules for children
    EU citizens offered financial incentives to leave the UK
    International Olympic Committee will not demand priority vaccination for athletes
    Global GDP could be slashed by $22 trillion between 2020 and 2025, IMF warns
    Nearly 200 arrested in the Netherlands after third night of riots
    Latest Ministerial Decree clarifies rules for religious services
    Rich countries monopolise coronavirus vaccines, South African president warns
    Wallonia can vaccinate 24,000 people a day, ‘if we have the vaccines’
    Belgium’s Dutch border braces for riots against Covid rules
    Threats of spot checks have made more people telework
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish ombudsman calls for action on ‘extremely long’ adoption delays

    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    © Austin Lowman Unsplash

    The Flemish ombudsman has called on the region’s government to take rapid action to tackle the problem of the long delays faced by candidates to adopt children.

    In a new report, the service outlines the problem. The number of adoptions taking place in Flanders – adoption is a responsibility of the language communities – is going down by the year, while the number of candidates is increasing, and those on the waiting list are facing ever-longer delays.

    Concretely, while there were 87 adoptions in 2017 – 29 within Flanders and 58 from outside – well down on the 831 in 2008. The number had gone down even further in 2020 to 39 – 16 domestic and 23 foreign.

    At the same time, the waiting list numbered in the hundreds – 823 in November 2020, and many of those had been waiting what the report called “an extremely long time”.

    The service illustrated the problem with one example.

    A couple applied to adopt a child in 2012. Five years later, they were invited to take part in a preparatory course. The reason given for the long delay was apparently the time it had taken for them to pay the €250 course fee. Other couples who had paid earlier were given precedence.

    The ombudsman points out that there is no legal basis for such discrimination, and that the preferential treatment for some only prolongs the wait for others.

    The case is not an isolated one, the report says. In fact the service has 11 similar cases on its books at the moment.

    The question arises whether a period of, for example, 12 years, such as the period the applicants are heading for, is still reasonable and acceptable when waiting for a child,” the report said. And it raises the question whether the procedures in place are still tenable, or whether the Flemish government needs to consider a change of course.

    Opposition politician Lorin Parys (N-VA) called on the Flemish health minister Wouter Beke (CD&V) to take urgent action.

    “This report is devastating for the way in which the wishes and expectations of adoptive parents have been dealt with,” said Parys.

    Beke reserved judgement for the time being.

    This report deserves a thorough reading. I’m not going to make any decision yet,” he said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times