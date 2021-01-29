   
Doctors abandoned care homes during first wave, committee hears
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 January, 2021
Latest News:
Doctors abandoned care homes during first wave, committee...
Experts should stop ‘spreading uncertainties’ on television, politicians...
Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after...
Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires...
Nearly 410 million illegal cigarettes seized in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 January 2021
    Doctors abandoned care homes during first wave, committee hears
    Experts should stop ‘spreading uncertainties’ on television, politicians say
    Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after attempted rape
    Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires II update
    Nearly 410 million illegal cigarettes seized in Belgium in 2020.
    Report: Corruption in the world is hampering efforts to fight Covid-19
    WHO experts begin field investigation in Wuhan
    Over 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium
    ‘No causal link found’: 14 deaths after vaccination in Belgium
    Belgium will be able to block vaccine exports if company does not keep promises
    9 in 10 parents against Belgium’s 1-hobby limit for their children
    Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots 
    Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns
    World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces
    No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures on Sunday, police warn
    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
    Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled package holidays
    Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices
    Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city
    ‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says
    View more
    Share article:

    Doctors abandoned care homes during first wave, committee hears

    Friday, 29 January 2021
    © Belga

    Many care home physicians stopped visiting when the numbers of infected people increased during the first wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in Belgium, the Covid Committee of the Brussels parliament has heard.

    The committee yesterday heard three experts on the subject of access for care home residents to medical care.

    It’s a fact that there were fewer nursing home patients admitted to hospital during the first wave,” said Paul Cosyns, a professor of psychiatry. “Some missed a chance to seek treatment while intensive care was never saturated.”

    All three experts denied reports that residents of care homes were systematically turned away from hospitals due to fears their numbers would overwhelm intensive care units.

    There have been cases, it is clear, but those cases were still relatively rare,” said Guy Lebeer, sociologist at the Free University of Brussels (ULB), who chairs a commission on the issue within the bioethics committee.

    What happened instead, he said, is that residents were simply not pointed in the direction of hospital care.

    The onset of the crisis was a moment of panic and great confusion, characterised by a surge of messages conveying the type of information that many directors of nursing homes had received: It is not useful to send your nursing home residents to the hospital, since what you are doing already, we won’t do any better in hospital,” Lebeer said.

    In fact, rather than turning away home residents for fear of overcrowding, the problem was more a case of excess caution on the part of the homes themselves.

    The problem was exacerbated by a lack of medical staff at the homes. Some doctors were refused entry for fear of contamination, the committee heard. Others simply took it on themselves to stay away.

    The coordinating physicians of the homes were faced with the decision by many visiting doctors to stay away, according to Sandra De Breucker, head of the geriatrics department of the Erasmus hospital in Brussels.

    I won’t mince my words: I have had coordinating physicians weeping to me when they could no longer bear the burden of care because their colleagues had decided not to come and help them for fear of Covid,” she said.

    That’s a human response, but sometimes it’s simply a matter of dereliction of duty.”

    The result, according to Guy Lebeer: “Decisions were taken when there was no longer any medical expertise on site.”

    Too many sick residents were unable to access the hospital care they needed. Residents were held prisoner by structures lacking crucial resources: material, staff, in particular adequately trained staff, a global infection plan or a testing policy.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times