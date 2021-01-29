Belgium in Brief: This Is Not The Start of a Third Wave
Friday, 29 January 2021
Credit: Belga / Age of Empires
With a growing number of outbreaks of the UK coronavirus variant, and numerous infections among children and teenagers, many are wondering whether this is the start of the third wave in Belgium.
According to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht, the answer is very clear: “No. At this moment, we cannot speak of the start of the third wave.”
“Yes, we are seeing an increase in the number of infections, but that is partly driven by the extra testing,” he said. “The daily hospital admissions showed a slight increase earlier, but have now stabilised.”
In short: the curve is under control for the time being, according to Van Gucht.
“I believe that, provided the measures are followed up properly, we can also keep it that way,” he said, adding that the carnival holidays – when schools are closed and a lot of people take breaks from work – is also near.
“Hopefully, that will be a welcome respite,” said Van Gucht. “And then, we will be another step closer to spring.”
Following the call for better lighting in Cinquantenaire Park by a woman who was recently nearly raped in the area, the municipality of Etterbeek has explained that the park’s cultural heritage status prevents them from making any structural changes to make it safer.
Speaking to The Brussels Times, Etterbeek mayor Vincent De Wolf explained that he or his municipality cannot make changes to the park area, as it is classified as a cultural heritage site, which is managed by the Regional government. Read More.
Police in Brussels are investigating an attack in the Forest commune of the city yesterday in which three men posing as police officers forced entry to a family home and handcuffed a father and his three sons.
The men, wearing uniforms and carrying handcuffs and police radios, claimed to be there to carry out a house search. The householder was pushed inside and handcuffed, as were his three sons aged 15 to 20. The mother of the family was not at home at that point. Read More.
In Belgium, 14 people have died after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, but no causal link between the two has been formally established, according to the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP).
Every week, the FAMHP publishes an overview of the adverse reactions reported following the administration of a Covid-19 vaccine, aiming to increase confidence in vaccines by demonstrating transparency. Read More.
Corruption in the world is undermining the efforts of health care system to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest report produced by the NGO Transparency International (TI).
Every year, TI produces its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), which ranks the countries of the world according to their levels of public sector corruption, scoring them on a scale of zero to 100, where 100 is very clean. Read More.