   
Escaped wallaby caught after jumping through centre of Flemish city
Friday, 29 January, 2021
    A wallaby which had escaped its enclosure was seen jumping through the city centre of Genk in the Limburg province for about two hours on Friday before it was caught by the Nature help centre.

    “The animal did not make it easy for us, but it is back safe and sound with its owners now,” Dries Damiaens of the Nature help centre said on Radio 2.

    “However crazy the sight was, keeping a wallaby is not illegal,” he said. “We know the owner and we know that the animal has a beautiful home. Apparently, he found a way to escape. So the owners immediately came forward.”

    The skittish animal was not easy to catch, and forced the staff of the centre and the police to follow it for about than two hours, jumping through the city centre, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    “At one point the animal hopped towards the Hasseltweg (a busy road) and fled into De Maten nature reserve. Then we gave up,” said Damiaens. “Not much later, we spotted it again in the centre, after which it jumped to the courtyard of an apartment building.”

    “Eventually, we were able to catch it there,” he said. “All’s well that ends well.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times