   
Coronavirus-vaccines: Sixty percent effectiveness is good, virologist says
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 January, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus-vaccines: Sixty percent effectiveness is good, virologist says...
Ryad Merhy becomes Belgium’s first world boxing champion...
An entire Belgian police zone placed in quarantine...
Antwerp’s neighbourhood test push sees low infection rate...
Bad weather: calls for caution on roads due...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 30 January 2021
    Coronavirus-vaccines: Sixty percent effectiveness is good, virologist says
    Ryad Merhy becomes Belgium’s first world boxing champion
    An entire Belgian police zone placed in quarantine
    Antwerp’s neighbourhood test push sees low infection rate
    Bad weather: calls for caution on roads due to snow & ice
    Belgium’s first AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in February
    Belgium’s lack of transparency on vaccine contracts comes under fire
    Coronavirus-vaccines: EU-UK move to resolve export restrictions issue
    29,000 long-term sick will receive an allowance until pension age
    Belgian fishing boats given limited access to UK waters
    Sports Direct staff strike forces Brussels stores to close this weekend
    Desperate for an injection
    New French measures pose problems for Belgium’s essential travellers
    Melting snow expected in Belgium this weekend
    Belgian security forces have a new eye in the sky with spy satellite
    AstraZeneca vaccine authorised for use in the EU
    Over 8,000 evacuated in Germany after WWII bomb discovery
    New contact bubble could be introduced for students
    Covid-19: More new cases, but numbers in hospital are falling
    Rail disaster: Infrabel fined €330,000 on appeal
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus-vaccines: Sixty percent effectiveness is good, virologist says

    Saturday, 30 January 2021
    © Belga

    Virologist Steven Van Gucht is optimistic about the assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which approved the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

    “We’ve been spoiled by the exceptionally high figures of Pfizer and Moderna, but 60% effectiveness is certainly good,” Van Gucht noted.

    On Friday, the EMA gave AstraZeneca conditional authorisation to market its treatment. The Agency’s tests found that the vaccine developed by the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company had a 60% rate of effectiveness against the virus.

    Noting that the US Federal Drug Agency, FDA, sets the benchmark at 50%, Van Gucht remarked that 60% “is also the effectiveness of the average flu vaccine. Sixty percent effectiveness is therefore assuredly good.”

    According to the virologist, it is also essential to examine how many people are saved from having to go to hospital by the vaccine. “That makes a substantial difference for the health care system,” he pointed out.

    On the issue of people over the age of 65, for whom the EMA has given the green light for the vaccine on the basis of a limited number of participants, Van Gucht noted that much would depend on data from the United Kingdom.

    “We are awaiting data in the next few weeks from the United Kingdom, where the AstraZeneca vaccine has already been administered on a large scale to the elderly,” he said. “The United Kingdom has a very good registration system, and these figures will probably be available before we begin vaccinating people over the age of 65.”

    The virologist stressed the importance of vaccinating people as quickly as possible since “the faster everyone is vaccinated, the faster the crisis will be resolved.”

    “All vaccines approved so far are functioning very well,” he added.

    The Brussels Times