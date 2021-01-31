   
Covid-19: Infection sends entire police zone into quarantine
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
    Covid-19: Infection sends entire police zone into quarantine

    Sunday, 31 January 2021
    All 103 members of the staff of the police Zone Brabant Wallon Est, including officers and civilians, are in quarantine after a number of Covid-19 infections were detected.

    The zone includes the municipalities of Hélécine, Jodoigne, Orp-Jauche and Ramillies.

    Last week four infections were detected, which led to all staff being tested. That turned up another four positive cases, including two infected with the more virulent variant B.1.1.7, known as the British variant.

    While awaiting the results of the rest of the tests, the police authorities have authorised the quarantine of all 103 members of staff.

    We know that the British variant is very contagious and, despite the application of strict preventive measures, the virus also affects the police,” said Pier’Ann Bastogne, chief of staff of the Brabant Wallon Est police zone.

    All police stations in the zone, including the zone headquarters in Jodoigne, have been closed since yesterday at 21.00, until 08.00 on Tuesday 2 February. In the meantime, policing tasks will be covered by neighbouring zones Orne-Thyle and Wavre.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times