France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams in Belgium

People wanting to cross the border from Belgium into France by car are being held up in traffic on the Flemish side of the border due to new strict border controls by the French authorities.

On Tuesday morning, near the Flemish municipality of Rekkem on the French border, a traffic jam of over 4 km formed on the E17 motorway in the direction of Lille, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre.

Aan de grensovergangen voert de Franse overheid dezer dagen strikte controles uit in het kader van #corona. Daardoor staat er aan de Vlaamse kant van de grens bij Rekkem intussen al 4km file op de #E17 richting Rijsel. Stilstaand verkeer, hoge wachttijd! Vermijd die omgeving! pic.twitter.com/nVOYadOU00 — Peter Bruyninckx (@PeterBruyninckx) February 2, 2021

“Delayed traffic with a high waiting time,” the Centre’s spokesperson Peter Bruyninckx warned on Twitter. “Avoid that area.”

The delays are due to the French government’s stricter measures against the coronavirus, which require a negative Covid-19 test from people wanting to enter France, that went into force this weekend.

More Border News:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times