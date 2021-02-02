   
France's strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams in Belgium
Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
    France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams in Belgium

    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People wanting to cross the border from Belgium into France by car are being held up in traffic on the Flemish side of the border due to new strict border controls by the French authorities.

    On Tuesday morning, near the Flemish municipality of Rekkem on the French border, a traffic jam of over 4 km formed on the E17 motorway in the direction of Lille, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre.

    “Delayed traffic with a high waiting time,” the Centre’s spokesperson Peter Bruyninckx warned on Twitter. “Avoid that area.”

    The delays are due to the French government’s stricter measures against the coronavirus, which require a negative Covid-19 test from people wanting to enter France, that went into force this weekend.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times