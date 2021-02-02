   
Brussels police arrest two men on charges of cocaine dealing
Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Two men were arrested on suspicion of cocaine dealing after plainclothes police officers witnessed one of them selling the drugs to a woman near Brussel-Noord Station and followed him back to the apartment he shared with the other.

    Bruzz reports that the man’s shoulder bag contained 20 packs of cocaine weighing in at 7.53 grams, plus two bricks of cocaine weighing 72.59 grams. There was also a precision scale, four cell phones, €210 in cash, and various identification documents and bank cards, some of which police say were forged.

    In the apartment, police found an additional €3,000 in bundles of banknotes inside a jacket, along with €683 in smaller bills.

    Both men are reported to be living in Belgium illegally.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times