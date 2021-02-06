   
Covid-19: New relaxed measures announced as virus figures continue to rise
    © Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate continues to rise slowly, together with new infections and hospital admissions, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

    Between 27 January and 2 February, an average of 2,347.6 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 4% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 721,432. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 280.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 15% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 30 January and 5 February, an average of 124 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 3% more than the week before.

    In total, 1,752 1,736 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 16 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 304 are in intensive care, which is two fewer than yesterday. A total of 166 patients are on a ventilator – the same number as yesterday.

    From 27 January to 2 February, an average number of 40.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 19% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,295.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,501,929 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 50,115.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.5%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with an 11% increase in testing.

    A total of 318,048 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 3.45% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 63,177 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, has risen to 1.03, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just over one person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

