Seven years before world’s vaccination rate is high enough, data shows

It will take at least seven years for the world’s population to attain a vaccination level high enough to end the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg news agency predicts, based on national results.

The agency, which has developed a database of Covid-19 vaccinations given around the world, estimates that stopping the pandemic will require 75% group immunity through full vaccination, i.e. both doses in cases where two shots of a given vaccine are required.

According to Bloomberg’s statistics, which do not include many African nations, vaccination is progressing faster in the rich Western countries than elsewhere.

Belgium has not yet reached its cruising speed. While the government plans to administer vaccines to 70% of the population by September, Bloomberg’s calculations show that at the present rate, the country’s vaccination campaign could take three years.

However, the tempo is expected to increase in the next few weeks, when vaccination centres will have reached full capacity. Bloomberg would then have to revise its predictions to match the new data.

At the present rate, the United States could vaccinate 75% of its people within 11 months. Thus far, 10% of Americans have received a first dose at least.

Israel leads the world in terms of vaccinations, having administered a first dose to 58% of the population, while 21% have been fully vaccinated.

