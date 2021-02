Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten have spent their Sunday morning helping to plant a forest in the East-Flanders province.

The ministers helped to plant a forest of 5,480 trees in the municipality of Brakel, as part of Luminus’ “Forest in One Day” initiative, organised every year on the first Sunday of February.

“In these difficult coronavirus times, many people have rediscovered the area where they live by looking for breathing space in the forests,” said De Croo. “But forests are more than an enrichment of our lives, they are also an all too often underestimated means of combating climate change.”

With “the greenest coalition agreement ever,” the federal government is helping to make the switch to a more sustainable society and economy, according to him.

“Snow or no snow. Today, I planted trees in Brakel together with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo for ‘Forest in one day’,” Van der Straeten tweeted.

Sneeuw of geen sneeuw. Vandaag plantte ik samen met premier @alexanderdecroo bomen in Brakel voor ‘Forest in one day’. Zo heet de actie die Luminus en het Jane Goodall Institute jaarlijks met bosgroepen organiseren om de CO2-voetafdruk te verminderen.https://t.co/W0jMqTU4ml pic.twitter.com/EjxnMcPslJ — Tinne Van der Straeten (@TinneVdS) February 7, 2021



“This is an initiative that Luminus and the Jane Goodall Institute organise every year with forest groups to reduce the CO2 footprint,” she added.

At the same time, tree-planting operations are also taking place in the municipality of Alken in the Limburg province, and in Visé in the Liége province, good for a total of 14,000 trees.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times