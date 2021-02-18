   
Police powers for military patrols? No, says minister
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
Latest News:
Police powers for military patrols? No, says minister...
Three rioters from Ibrahima demonstration assigned ankle bracelets...
Rain today but up to 17 degrees this...
‘How to sell an epidemic’: a Marc Van...
Eight migrants saved from suffocation in lorry in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 18 February 2021
    Police powers for military patrols? No, says minister
    Three rioters from Ibrahima demonstration assigned ankle bracelets
    Rain today but up to 17 degrees this weekend
    ‘How to sell an epidemic’: a Marc Van Ranst conspiracy theory, explained
    Eight migrants saved from suffocation in lorry in Zeebrugge
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their downward trend
    Small businesses won’t survive until Easter for relaxed measures, minister warns
    Flanders approves first relaxations for residential care centres
    Belgium’s Princess Delphine attends first official royal event since recognition
    Russian activist plans to eat live bat in front of the European Parliament
    Brussels families have lower transport costs than Flanders, Wallonia
    Prince Philip (99) hospitalised as a ‘precautionary measure’
    EU car industry suffers worst January on record
    Belgium’s largest vaccination centre will reopen tomorrow
    Nearly 185,000 Belgians were caught breaking coronavirus rules
    Second home owners will legally challenge Belgium’s non-essential travel ban
    Vaccinating 70% of Belgium’s population is ‘not enough’, experts warn
    TV: Canvas beats Netflix to the punch with new season of Fargo
    American auto dealers dump more and more ‘damaged cars’ in Europe
    Wolf attacks sheep in Luxembourg province
    View more
    Share article:

    Police powers for military patrols? No, says minister

    Thursday, 18 February 2021
    Defence minister Ludivine Dedonder (PS). © Belga

    Federal defence minister Ludivine Dedonder (PS) has issued a formal refusal to consider a proposal from two N-VA MPs suggesting military personnel on street patrol be given more powers.

    The proposal comes from Theo Franken, formerly secretary of state for asylum and migration, and party colleague Michael Freilich, calls for patrolling military personnel to be allowed to carry out simple tasks normally reserved for police, such as identity checks and stop-and-search.

    At present, military patrols have only a security and deterrent role. They are allowed to intervene if there is a clear and present danger of terrorist action, but in all other cases are required to call in the police.

    So, in 2017 a man was shot dead by soldiers in the Central station in Bruxelles after an explosion in the station – a case of justifiable homicide. However if a military patrol were confronted with a bank robbery, they would not be allowed to take action themselves.

    A situation that is less than ideal, according to Freilich.

    We don’t want to give them the general powers that the police have,” he told Gazet van Antwerpen. “We do want to prevent soldiers from having to look on helplessly.”

    According to the two MPs, the framework in which the soldiers must work at present is too vague. And they recall a demand by Open VLD earlier this month for a more defined legal framework for their powers of intervention.

    But for minister Dedonder, the answer is simply no. She sees no reason to allow military personnel to be allowed to carry out police tasks so far outside their normal responsibilities.

    And certainly not in Antwerp, where the military presence is due to end in September

    It will then be up to the police to take over the surveillance task from the military,” said Dedonder’s spokesperson.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times