Funeral home for pets opens outside Brussels...

A funeral home for pets will be opening this fall in Waterloo, a town just south of Brussels in Wallonia.

The company, which already has a crematorium in Soignies, is opening the new location in response to demand, according to RTL.

“It’s not just an animal, it’s someone who is part of the family,” the funeral centre manager Muriel Paulissen said.

The funeral home will provide its services for all pets, from hamsters to horses and cats and dogs.

There will be a meditation room for family to spend a final moment with their furry companion. Cremations will take place at the Soignies facility, whereafter the ashes will be placed in an urn that the family can take home.

Urns aren’t the only vessel for keeping the loved one’s remains, however. There is also commemorative jewelry available for purchase in which fur or ashes can be kept.

The funeral home will be located in what was formerly a bank. The vault room will be transformed into a columbarium, which is a structure for the respectful and usually public storage of funerary urns.

