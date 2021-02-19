   
Brussels lawyer arrested on charges of rape
Friday, 19 February, 2021
    Brussels lawyer arrested on charges of rape

    Friday, 19 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A 34-year-old lawyer was arrested in Brussels and released with conditions yesterday following several complaints relating to sexual offenses, including rape.

    One complaint for assault and battery comes from the man's ex-wife, and another was filed by a young lawyer for sexual abuse, according to the French-language newspaper La Dernière Heure.

    The Brussels public prosecutor's office is not providing additional information about the case, but confirmed to Bruzz that an investigation is ongoing.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times