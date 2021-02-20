   
Weather: A foretaste of Spring
Saturday, 20 February, 2021
    Weather: A foretaste of Spring
    Weather: A foretaste of Spring

    Saturday, 20 February 2021
    © Belga

    Low overnight clouds will quickly give way to a dazzling sun on Saturday, even if a few high-altitude clouds leave their traces in the blue skies, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM.

    The mild temperatures – between 11 °C and 16°C – and a moderate south wind will be a boon to sunbathers as the Carnival holiday comes to an end. The skies will remain clear, although a few clouds will reappear in the evening and at night. Lows will be around 1°C or 2°C in some Ardennes valleys, and 8°C to 9 °C in the plains.

    The mild weather is projected to continue during the first few days of the incoming week, with temperatures remaining above 10°C through Wednesday.

    On Sunday, high-altitude cloud banks will drift off to the west, giving way to sunny skies and temperatures between 12°C in the Ardennes Heights and 17°C in Kempen. The south wind should still be moderate, except on exposed Eastern peaks, where it will gain in strength, blowing in at up to 40 or 50 km/hr.

    The sun should again be out on Monday, despite additional cloud banks coming in from the west by the end of the day. Temperatures will range from 13°C to 18°C.

    Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 19°C in Flanders on Wednesday.

    The Brussels Times