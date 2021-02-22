Two men mistake house and threaten Antwerp Mayor’s neighbours

Two men visited the home of Bart De Wever’s neighbours in Deurne on Sunday morning, exchanging punches before fleeing.

Police believe that they could have got the wrong house, and actually wanted to attack the Antwerp Mayor.

After ringing the doorbell, they threatened the neighbours and demanded money. They were also said to have been in possession of a knife, but did not use it.

One of the residents was hit but was not injured, police said. The two men, who were said to probably be under the influence of alcohol fled, and are wanted by the police.

The Brussels Times