Brussels police has put out suspect descriptions and a call for help in tracking down the two men who robbed a Q8 gas station store at gunpoint on the Avenue des Pagodes in Laeken back in December.

The robbery took place around 7:40 PM on 29 December, when two men held the shop’s clerk at gunpoint and demanded all the money in the till before fleeing with it.

The suspects were seen taking the tram on the previous day in the direction of Heysel.

The first suspect is described as being about 25 years old, with a tanned complexion and dark hair, according to Bruzz. The second is white, and thin. Police have released images from surveillance cameras that they hope will lead to positive identification of the suspects.

