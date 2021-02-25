   
Elderly man killed in Brussels house fire, accelerants found
Thursday, 25 February, 2021
    Elderly man killed in Brussels house fire, accelerants found

    Thursday, 25 February 2021

    A house fire that took place this morning in the Watermael-Boitsfort neighbourhood of Brussels left an elderly man dead, and local media report that accelerators were found in the residence.

    The fire was first noticed around 8:30 AM. The fire brigade arrived to find the door locked, and broke it open with difficulty. Inside was an elderly couple.

    The woman seemed to be only slightly overcome by the smoke and was easily treated, while her husband died on the scene after attempts to treat him were unsuccessful. The home was badly damaged.

    The Brussels prosecutor’s office is not commenting on the presence of fire accelerants at the moment, but confirmed to Bruzz that the fire took place.

    The exact cause of the blaze is not yet known, but the scene is being investigated by a fire expert.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times