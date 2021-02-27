   
Over 160 persons suffer death or injury due to fog each year in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 February, 2021
Latest News:
Knokke-Heist plans to reduce the number of vacation...
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be tested in Belgium...
Research: Scientists uncover four ways Zoom is not...
Brussels police dislodge 38 protestors in government owned...
Over 160 persons suffer death or injury due...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 27 February 2021
    Knokke-Heist plans to reduce the number of vacation homes
    Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to be tested in Belgium
    Research: Scientists uncover four ways Zoom is not good for you
    Brussels police dislodge 38 protestors in government owned building
    Over 160 persons suffer death or injury due to fog each year in Belgium
    25 years ago today: Belgium’s worst ever traffic accident
    Police seize record 23 tonnes of cocaine destined to the Netherlands
    Railway worker killed in accident, TGV traffic suspended
    The Privilege of the Vaccinated
    Climate: 15 building renovations an hour needed to meet EU targets
    Under new management: Knokke clamps down on absentee owners
    Covid-19: New cases and hospitalisations up sharply
    ‘Time-out week’: why Belgium is not relaxing measures yet
    Support measures for the self-employed extended until 30 June
    Belgian hospitals asked to reserve 50% of intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients
    Foreign students will have one year to find work in Belgium
    Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine set for EU approval in March
    Brussels may get a wind turbine
    Belgium will not relax any measures yet
    Over half of coronavirus infections in Belgium are the British variant
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 160 persons suffer death or injury due to fog each year in Belgium

    Saturday, 27 February 2021
    © Belga

    There are just about 40 foggy days in Belgium in an average year but they result in 160 persons dying or sustaining injuries on the country’s roads every 12 months, the Vias road safety institute indicated in a press release on Saturday.

    The press release was issued on the 25th anniversary of Belgium’s worst-ever road tragedy, a massive pile-up involving over 200 vehicles on the E-17 between Ghent and Kortrijk in which 10 people died, 56 sustained severe injuries and 30 were slightly injured.

    Paradoxically, the average severity of accidents occurring under foggy conditions is twice as high as that of average accidents. The average death rate for accidents is 18 per 1,000, but for fog-related mishaps it is 34 per 1,000. This occurs even though people are expected to drive more slowly under foggy conditions, which should, theoretically, reduce the severity of accidents, the institute pointed out. It also noted that 80% of accidents linked to fog occur between October and March.

    Vias attributes the higher casualty rates during foggy days to two main phenomena: overestimation of distances and the vacuum-cleaner effect.

    Fog causes distances to appear, on average, 50% greater than they really are, the institute stresses. If motorists are driving, for example, a little less than 10 metres behind the car in front, they feel they are 20 metres away. This explains why drivers often fail to keep at a safe distance from the preceding vehicle on foggy days, the institute explained.

    The vacuum-cleaner effect occurs because drivers tend to stay close to the car in front to avoid losing their way and to be able to see its lights. When a motorist sees a car approaching from behind, (s)he tends to accelerate to avoid being slammed from the rear, so instead of slowing down, the speed of traffic increases, Vias explained.

    The Brussels Times