   
Construction worker falls at Brussels work site
Monday, 01 March, 2021
    Construction worker falls at Brussels work site

    Monday, 01 March 2021
    © Belga

    A construction worker fell into a pit from a great height this morning at a construction site in Brussels on Boulevard Roi Albert II.

    The fire brigade responded to the call for help around 8:40 AM, bringing along a medical team.

    © Walter Derieuw

    The worker sustained injuries to the lower limbs and pelvis, and was placed in a basket stretcher to be evacuated via the shipyard crane.

    He was stablised at Clinique Saint Jean hospital, where his condition is not critical, according to fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times