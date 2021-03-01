Brussels vaccination centres will not open before March 15 due to vaccine shortage

Of the ten centers planned for the Belgian capital, just two are operational so far: Heysel, and the one on the boulevard Pachéco in the city center.
While the Heysel centre is supposed to be able to vaccinate a thousand people a day, it only delivered 3,000 doses in three weeks, largely due to technical issues and very few people showing up for vaccination appointments.
The second half of March should see the openings of additional vaccination centres in Forest, Schaarbeek, Molenbeek, and at the Military Hospital.
In April, centres will open in Anderlecht, Woluwé-Saint-Pierre, and Uccle.