   
Brussels vaccination centres will not open before March 15 due to vaccine shortage
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 March, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels vaccination centres will not open before March...
2-minute video shows year-long coronavirus spread across Belgium...
Belgium will play a role in European distribution...
Construction worker falls at Brussels work site...
Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Brussels vaccination centres will not open before March 15 due to vaccine shortage
    2-minute video shows year-long coronavirus spread across Belgium
    Belgium will play a role in European distribution of Janssen vaccine
    Construction worker falls at Brussels work site
    Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting contact professions?
    Lockdown party broken up at holiday home after owner tips off police
    Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths
    Uber drivers can no longer use smartphones in Brussels
    Flanders to administer 50,000 more coronavirus vaccines than last week
    Police break up party in Bois de la Cambre over the weekend
    Coronavirus outbreak in Namur prison affects nearly half of inmates
    More than 400 coronavirus patients in intensive care as figures worsen
    Here’s what’s new on 1 March
    Coronavirus: ‘Stop complaining’, Belgian virologist says
    Coronavirus: Global death toll continues to climb
    Study suggests ozone is effective in disinfecting the coronavirus
    UN condemns deadly repression in Myanmar
    Belgium’s Health Ministers to reevaluate vaccination strategy on Wednesday
    AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55 could be game-changer, says Health Minister
    Virtual Batibouw floored by technical problems
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels vaccination centres will not open before March 15 due to vaccine shortage

    Monday, 01 March 2021
    The first vaccines are delivered from Pfizer to the university of Leuven. © Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

    While more Brussels vaccination centres are on track to gradually open this month, it won’t be before 15 March due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

    The additional centres will only become operational between 15 and 22 March, the spokesperson for the Brussels Minister of Health, Alain Maron, told Le Soir.

    Related News

     

    Of the ten centers planned for the Belgian capital, just two are operational so far: Heysel, and the one on the boulevard Pachéco in the city center.

    While the Heysel centre is supposed to be able to vaccinate a thousand people a day, it only delivered 3,000 doses in three weeks, largely due to technical issues and very few people showing up for vaccination appointments.

    The second half of March should see the openings of additional vaccination centres in Forest, Schaarbeek, Molenbeek, and at the Military Hospital.

    In April, centres will open in Anderlecht, Woluwé-Saint-Pierre, and Uccle.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times