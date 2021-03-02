   
Ryanair withdraws threat to lay off 176 Belgian employees
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 March, 2021
Latest News:
Ryanair withdraws threat to lay off 176 Belgian...
Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so...
This is just a wave, not third wave,...
Obesity treatments must be considered urgent, says Clinique...
‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    Ryanair withdraws threat to lay off 176 Belgian employees
    Under 3.5% of Belgium has been vaccinated so far
    This is just a wave, not third wave, says Belgian Covid expert
    Obesity treatments must be considered urgent, says Clinique Saint Jean
    ‘We already have tests’: Wilmès opposes mandatory vaccine passports to travel
    Euro zone’s average inflation rate remained stable in February
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Tries to Backtrack On Border Closures
    Belgium can administer 70,000 Pfizer doses per week in March
    ‘One fine and we’ll shut down Brussels’; Uber drivers rally against smartphone ban
    Belgium considers alternatives to non-essential travel ban
    Half of new coronavirus infections found in teenagers and their parents
    ‘Unlikely’ coronavirus crisis will be over by end of year, WHO warns
    Weather report: up to 17 degrees expected today
    Angelina Jolie auctions Churchill painting for a record €8 million in London
    France: Macron wants to wait another ‘4 to 6 weeks’ before easing
    Four out of five young people in Brussels don’t feel safe with police
    Where Belgium’s leftover vaccines are going
    Brussels GPs want to be involved in vaccination campaign
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions rise by 20%
    Morocco suspends all flights to and from Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Ryanair withdraws threat to lay off 176 Belgian employees

    Tuesday, 02 March 2021
    © Belga

    The Irish low-cost airline cancelled its plans to lay off 176 of its 360 cabin crew employees in Belgium after reaching an agreement with staff to reduce their wages instead.

    Ryanair first threatened to eliminate the jobs after Belgian workers rejected an initial proposal for wage reduction.

    Employees in a number of other European countries were in a similar position with the airline. Salary reductions were accepted by employees in Germany and Italy, but unions in Spain and Portugal resisted the measure, as did Belgium at first.

    The newly drafted agreement calls for the highest salaried cabin crew employees to accept an 8.3% decrease in their wages, but be granted 19 extra vacation days.

    Related News

     

    Pilots already accepted a salary reduction of 20% several months ago.

    “We managed to save 176 jobs,” Hans Elsen, union representative of ACV Puls which represents the workers, told De Standaard. “This is an incredible relief for the staff after having lived in uncertainty for eight months.”

    Although its workforce is on temporary unemployment, Ryanair has used the coronavirus crisis to cut costs significantly across Europe, including eliminating 3,000 jobs.

    Ryanair is active in Zaventem and Charleroi, with a total of 500 people employed between the two.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times