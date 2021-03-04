   
Thousands of young people gather in Liège park, express desperation
Thursday, 04 March, 2021
    Thousands of young people gather in Liège park, express desperation

    Thursday, 04 March 2021

    Two to three thousand young people gathered at the Parc de la Boverie in Liège again last night, expressing that they did so out of a desperate need to break free from their social isolation.

    Police were on the scene but mostly to supervise and not to disperse the large crowd, reports RTL.

    Students told reporters that they were struggling with suicidal feelings and despair about their futures.

    “We no longer have rigor – no more motivation, no more prospects for the future. We don’t know where we’re going, we no longer know what we are doing, and we are no longer passionate,” one said.

    The coronavirus pandemic has caused a spike in depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and insomnia, according to a report from the World Economic Forum, and young people have been hit especially hard.

    One student told RTL that they live alone in an apartment and struggle with suicidal ideation as a result of the prolonged social isolation brought on by strict coronavirus measures that prohibit social gatherings.

    The crowd dispersed shortly before the midnight curfew and left behind a lot of garbage. Some of them said they intended to return the following day to clean up.

