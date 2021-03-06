Weekend expected to be sunny but cool...

The weather will be sunny today, but highs will range from 3°C or 4°C in the Ardennes Heights to 6°C or 7°C in the plains, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM.

A few cloud banks could appear in the north of Flanders in the afternoon, while the wind will be slight to moderate, blowing in from the northeast.

The skies will remain clear in most areas in the evening and into the night, but low clouds, mist and fog banks, accompanied by frost, could form in the north and along the coast. Frosty conditions will again prevail throughout the country, with lows of -5°C or -6°C in the Ardennes –even lower in the valleys – and -1°C in coastal areas. The wind will be light, blowing from east to northeast.

The freeze will be all over the country around dawn on Sunday, and icy fog could form locally in Flanders. During the day, the weather will be dry with quite a few clouds in the north. In the centre, the skies will first be clear, but the clouds will then move in. The south will continue to enjoy sunny weather.

Highs will range from 2°C to 7°C, while the wind will be moderate, blowing from north to northeast.

The Brussels Times