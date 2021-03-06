   
Saturday, 06 March, 2021
    Passing through the house to gather in the garden now allowed

    Saturday, 06 March 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s health minister, Franck Vandebroucke confirmed on Saturday on VTM Nieuws that people can pass through inside the house to go and gather in a larger group in the garden.

    The consultative committee on Saturday decided that the social bubble can be enlarged when people gather outside – including private gardens – with outdoor meetings of up to 10 people allowed from Monday, providing social distancing is obeyed, with a recommendation to wear face masks.

    In November, Interior Minister, Annelies Verlinden caused international headlines when she said that meetings in private gardens were not allowed if it meant one needed to step inside and pass through the house to access the garden. This measure is now being stopped.

    Vandebroucke said that the measure had been taken during a particularly difficult period of the crisis. “But we do not continue in this direction, those who live in a house with a garden that cannot be directly reached from outside, can also receive guests to their gardens.”

    The Brussels Times