   
Beaver spotted close to Antwerp city centre
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 March, 2021
Latest News:
Imported horsemeat to the EU puts consumers at...
Beaver spotted close to Antwerp city centre...
Belgian cities start offering free menstrual products in...
‘Political game’: pressure to abolish Belgium’s curfew grows...
De Croo meets with Amnesty International to discuss...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Imported horsemeat to the EU puts consumers at risk
    Beaver spotted close to Antwerp city centre
    Belgian cities start offering free menstrual products in schools
    ‘Political game’: pressure to abolish Belgium’s curfew grows
    De Croo meets with Amnesty International to discuss fight against rape
    Fire services discover drug lab in burning villa
    Brussels organisation seeks to bring women’s voices to the forefront of policy discussions
    Flemish coastal bars to reopen, but no customers allowed 
    Belgian government will double support for sexual assault victims by 2023
    Police warn travellers about groper on Brussels public transit
    International Women’s Day: How does Belgium stack up against the rest of the world?
    Austria rejects free trade agreement with South-America
    European Commission ‘surprised’ by extension of Belgium’s travel ban
    Last winter was warmer than average for Europe
    Nearly 2.6 million coronavirus deaths worldwide
    More arrests made in connection to homophobic hate crime
    Belgium in Brief: Yes, You Can Use The Toilet
    Free public transport for people travelling to get vaccinated in Brussels
    Relaxing outdoor measures not same as larger social bubble, virologists warn
    New rules: Outdoor guests can use the toilet
    View more
    Share article:

    Beaver spotted close to Antwerp city centre

    Monday, 08 March 2021
    Illustration image.

    For the first time, a beaver was spotted on the left bank of the Scheldt river (Linkeroever) in the port of Antwerp last weekend.

    Footage surfaced of a beaver in the marina on Linkeroever in Antwerp, which was the first time such an animal was spotted there, according to beaver expert Kristijn Swinnen of Natuurpunt.

    “We know from other cities that beavers are increasingly seeking the proximity of people,” beaver Swinnen said on Radio 2 Antwerp.

    “We know from Bruges and Leuven that beavers feel at home around a city,” she said. “We used to think they stayed in nature reserves but apparently, they are increasingly seeking the presence of people.”

    It was a known fact that beavers are living upstream (in Klein-Brabant), according to Swinnen, who added that “maybe this one went on an excursion.”

    “It could also be a young animal looking for its own territory,” she said. “When beavers are two years old they have to leave their nest.”

    Unfortunately, the situation is not ideal for the beaver to stay in the port permanently, according to Swinnen. “In spring they eat all kinds of plants, but in winter they need a lot of trees and bark.”

    However, even while it is unlikely that the beaver will stay on the Scheldt bank, she said that the chance of spotting one passing by more often close to the city centre is growing.

    The Brussels Times