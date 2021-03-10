Brussels decides to keep 10 PM curfew for now

The Brussels-Capital Region has decided to extend its 10:00 PM curfew until 31 March, Minister-President Rudi Vervoort announced after a meeting with the 19 mayors on Wednesday.

As the Capital-Region has the highest incidence (360 confirmed infections per 100,000 inhabitants) in Belgium, Vervoort decided to extend the Brussels measures on top of the federal ones until the end of the month.

In addition to the curfew from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, the face mask obligation, the closure of shops at 8:00 PM, and the ban on alcohol consumption in public places were also extended until 31 March.

“These measures were taken to reduce the pressure on healthcare staff and to ensure the normal operation of hospitals and the care of all patients,” Vervoort said in a press release.

From 26 March, Brussels’ measures will be re-evaluated based on the evolution of the health situation, the progress of the vaccination campaign and Belgium’s Consultative Committee’s “outdoor plan.”

If the situation allows, the Brussels curfew could be brought into line with what the Consultative Committee has decided – meaning it would be shortened to apply between midnight and 5:00 AM – on 1 April, according to Vervoort.

“The main objective is to protect everyone’s health and to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus infection, which would be a disaster both in health and social and economic terms,” Vervoort added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times