Up to 100km/h winds expected on Thursday...

Winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour are expected in Belgium on Thursday, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has warned.

The windiest part of the day will be at the end of the morning and the beginning of the afternoon, the RMI predicted.

Wind gusts will be between 70 and 80 kilometres per hour in the east of Belgium, while they can reach speeds of 90 km/h in the centre and up to 100 or even more at the coast.

The wind is expected to taper down in the second half of the night.

A yellow alert for wind is in place in almost all provinces – those of Namur, Liège and Luxembourg being the exception – between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM on Thursday.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times