   
Option to pay electronically in shops in Belgium could become required by law
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Latest News:
Option to pay electronically in shops in Belgium...
SNCB offers free train tickets to Belgian coronavirus...
Belgium’s coronavirus figures barely go down...
Expect some traffic disruption in Brussels today as...
UK variant of coronavirus more deadly, new study...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Option to pay electronically in shops in Belgium could become required by law
    SNCB offers free train tickets to Belgian coronavirus vaccination centres
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures barely go down
    Expect some traffic disruption in Brussels today as motorists protest
    UK variant of coronavirus more deadly, new study finds
    ‘Vaccines are key to freedom’: Belgian PM takes stock of one year of pandemic
    Over-65s in Flanders will get first vaccination in April thanks to boosted campaign
    EU tourism countries to open to vaccinated or tested travellers from May
    Terraces or gardens should be compulsory in new buildings, says Pascal Smet
    Lawyers among those arrested in crackdown organised crime
    Cultural sector to protest on 1 year anniversary of closure
    Language frictions in Brussels are ‘part of multilingual reality,’ Sven Gatz says
    Judge refuses collective police brutality complaint, says must be filed separately
    Up to 100km/h winds expected on Thursday
    Boost for Belgium’s campaign: more time between Pfizer vaccinations
    EU will receive 4 million extra Pfizer vaccines by end of March
    EU increases budget to EU4Health programme
    ‘Belgian bubbles’ effective in stopping coronavirus spread, study shows
    Brussels MPs call for acceleration of action plan against homophobic violence
    Non-native parents to receive better language support in Dutch-speaking schools
    View more
    Share article:

    Option to pay electronically in shops in Belgium could become required by law

    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    All shops in Belgium could become obliged to offer at least one electronic payment method to their customers according to an action plan to fight fraud, initiated by federal Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem.

    The plan, which will soon be submitted to the government, will not exclude the possibility of paying in cash, De Tijd reported on Thursday.

    “The proposal states all economic actors would be obliged to offer at least one electronic payment system. It will be up to the merchants to choose the format type, but consumers must have the right to pay electronically if they do not have cash at their disposal,” said Van Peteghem.

    The aim of this plan is to reduce the use of cash in shops, which in turn will decrease the risk of fraud in certain sectors.

    Related News

     

    Although there are no official statistics on the number of shops that do not offer this service, “Belgium loses €3.6 billion in VAT revenue each year”, according to calculations made by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Commission.

    The response from unions, including the Union of the Middle Classes (UCM), was mixed, as many of these sectors are “in favour of freedom of acceptance of payment methods,” said Clarisse Ramakers, director of the UCM’s research department.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times